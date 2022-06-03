NHS Fife continues 125 year royal tradition with unveiling of new jubilee plaque

The design of the new plaque mirrors one commissioned to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897, when a foundation stone and plaque were laid at the site of the former Infectious Diseases Hospital in Thornton.
Some 125 years later, the new memorial plaque in honour of the Platinum Jubilee marks 70 years of her Majesty’s reign, making her the longest reigning monarch in British history, surpassing the 63-year reign of her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria.
Both plaques will go on permanent display in the new courtyard seating area of the new National Treatment Centre, serving as a tribute and lasting reminder of over a century of public services, and the evolution of healthcare provision to the citizens of Fife.