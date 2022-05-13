NHS Fife takes over surgery with 6000 patients as GPs terminate contract

The building which houses Methilhaven Surgery in Methil is set to be put for sale, with plans in hand to move to new temporary premises within the nearby Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital.

The partners decision to terminate their General Medical Services contract comes into effect from August 1, but work has already begun on developing contingency plans to ensure that all patients continue to have access to the multi-professional services that the existing practice provides.

The surgery will undergo significant changes later this year – responsibility for patients will be formally handed back to NHS Fife on August 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Methilhaven Surgery

The current premises are owned by the GP partners rather than the health board or a third party. They will shortly be listed for sale.

Arrangements are being made for the surgery, and the remaining members of the practice team, to move to new temporary premises at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital. Work has already having begun to prepare and redevelop an existing part of the hospital to ensure it is fit for purpose.

Dr Christopher McKenna, NHS Fife medical director, said: “The GP Partners at Methilhaven Surgery are independent contractors of the health board and have confirmed to us their intention to terminate their General Medical Services contract on July 31.

“We appreciate that the changes that this will bring will be concerning for patients.

“However we would like to reassure them that we are taking all the necessary steps to ensure that they have access to local medical services.”Dr McKernna added: “We recognise the national challenge recruiting to GP vacancies and we are working closely with colleagues in Fife Health and Social Care Partnership and the other GP Practices in the locality to look at all available options in developing short and long-term plans for the local delivery of General Medical Services for the people registered with Methilhaven.