NHS Fife’s Scottish Government award for the support it gives to international recruits

NHS Fife has been recognised by the Scottish Government for the support provided to international recruits, receiving a pastoral care quality award.

It recognised the support during the recruitment processes and in their later employment. This includes access to nursing accommodation, orientation tours, and pastoral care, all designed to ensure a smooth transition and successful integration into life in Scotland.

Recruitment from overseas has been a particular focus for NHS Fife in recent years - it was the first in Scotland to enter into a partnership with Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to welcome international recruits into the workforce.

Janette Keenan, director of nursing, said: “The recruitment of staff from overseas is helping us increase the numbers of nurses and AHPs we have caring for patients here in Fife. Not only that, our recruits bring with them great skills, expertise and experience of new different ways of working, which all helps us improve the services we provide for patients.

Members of NHS Fife's workforce and chaplaincy teams with three of the Board's international recruits (Pic: NHS Fife)