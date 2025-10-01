NHSFife looks to cut its working week by an hour

NHS Fife is looking into the idea of cutting its working welk by an hour from next year.

A probe into the feasibility of the measure is ongoing and health board members were given an update at their meeting on Tuesday.

They heard that around 218 full time members of staff would need to be brought in to maintain safe staffing levels.

A report explained: “It will be important that the Reduced Working Week (RWW) is implemented in a way that does not impact on patient care. The proposal supports improved staff wellbeing, which is expected to enhance patient care quality.

“Redesigning services with realistic medicine principles will ensure value-based care and better outcomes.”

While anticipating that the implementation of a reduced working week will have a positive impact on staff experience and wellbeing, potential negative consequences are being looked at.

“As delivery of some services may be adversely impacted by the reduction in the working week, some staff may feel increased strain in balancing workload against patient safety and expectation,” added the report.

“Any changes resulting from the actions set out in this paper will be discussed in partnership in an open and transparent manner, ensuring appropriate communications to both staff and managers.”

Director of workforce, David Miller, said a lot of work has been undertaken already.

“What we did is we went to all areas and asked them to complete a risk assessment and make sure we had safe staffing and meeting objections of waiting times,” he said.

NHS Fife Chief Executive Carol Potter stressed no decision had been taken. “This is a plan. It has not been set in stone.”