Scotlands first minister Nicola Sturgeon in St Andrews poses for one of the many selfies on a visit in 2015

Nicola Sturgeon: Fife visits from Scotland's longest serving First Minister

Nicola Sturgeon celebrated a remarkable political landmark this week.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 2:17 pm

Today (May 25) she become Scotland's longest-serving First Minister – surpassing her predecessor, Alex Salmond.

Ms Sturgeon took over the top post in 2014.

We look back on her many visits to Fife during that time in this special photo gallery.

1. Nicola Sturgeon in Fife

Nicola Sturgeon enters a packed St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy - ironically, where Gordon Brown's father was once minister - and gives the thumbs up to supporters. She was one of a several high profile figures who came to the venue during the independence campaign, and drew, by farm the biggest audience.

Photo: FPA

2. Nicola Sturgeon in Fife

In Leven to visit the Campion Homes site as part of help to boost small housebuilders

Photo: FPA

3. Nicola Sturgeon in Fife

Nicola Sturgeon and Professor Jim McGoldrick, former chair of NHS Fife, at the new St andrews Hospital and health care clinic. with patient Betty Henderson from St Andrews

Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer

4. Nicola Sturgeon in Fife

Back to school ... the First Minister on a visit to Warout Primary School in Glenrothes. She was shown around by P7 pupil Adam Murray and P6 pupil Kerry Johnstone

Photo: Steven Brown Photography

