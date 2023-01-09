Adam and Kim Sharp at Nimmo's

Nimmo’s, which aims to offer a unique twist on the traditional baked potato, will be based on the town’s Hendry Road, on the junction with King Street.

Owners Kim and Adam Sharp have started the shop after both losing their jobs during the covid pandemic and made the decision to go into business for themselves.

Kim said that the takeaway will be named after her father in law, Adam Nimmo Smith, who passed away in 2021.

The interior of the shop has been decorated in a 1950s/60s style, with a number of his old vinyl records on display, with a particular focus on his favourites.

Nimmo’s is offering some new toppings, some of which were chosen by, and named after the couple’s children.

Kim said: “We’ve named the shop in memory of my father in law, who was well known in the town, and passed away in September 2021.

"For the menu we’re trying to do something that no one else is doing in the area. Baked potatoes are something no one is really specialising in.

"We have one called The Burns, with premium haggis and peppercorn sauce.”

It was also a great way for the whole family to get involved, with the menu items being named after the favourite toppings of the children.

Kim added: “Our Youngest Kallie has named the Sweet Kallie, which is a sweet potato. Jay Jay’s Spud comes with a mexican chicken topping, while Riley’s Beano is beans and cheese.

“We’re trying to keep things as local as we can. Everything that we’ve got in the shop has come from Kirkcaldy, joinery and signage.”

The idea for the shop came after a tough year for the family, when Kim’s husband Adam became ill and was put on a ventilator.

"Kim said: “We lost our jobs due to health. My husband was paid off. He was on a life support machine and it took a while to get back to normal. I had to take a lot of time off to help him and I was also pregnant.

"We’ve been unemployed, and having a new baby and I’d been trying to nurse Adam back to health.”

The stint prompted the couple to look at the options of working for themselves, something that they were able to tackle with the help of Business Gateway.

Kim added: “This is new to us, and working with Business Gateway, we’ve earned a lot about how everything works in business and what help’s available out there. It’s been a massive learning curve.

“It’s exciting because it’s all our ideas and plans that we’re trying to make successful, instead of trying to build someone else’s ideas and do it for them, it’s ours.

Nimmo’s will be open at the end of January, from Monday to Saturday, 8am-3pm.

A breakfast menu – with ingredients like Stornoway black pudding, bacon, and sausage, served on bagels, muffins or rolls – will be available until 11am.

