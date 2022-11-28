They will offer spaces to work, study and play, and will also provide free hot drinks and additional free resources, such as jigsaws, games and craft materials.

OnFife, which runs the region’s libraries, theatres, museum and art galleries, secured £34,000 of funding from Fife Council to become the latest organisation to offer support ahead of what is set to be the toughest winter for generations.

A number of frontline charities and community groups are also gearing up to offer support via warm spaces - one has already opened within the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy, and more are expected to follow.

Cupar and Rosyth Libraries are among the nine designated warm spaces opening this week

The doors to the warm spaces will open on Thursday, December 1 at libraries in Burntisland, Leslie and Buckhaven, as well as Cowdenbeath, Duloch, St Andrew, Cupar, Rosyth and Dalgety Bay. They will remain in place until March 2023.

The initiative is part of the council’s Cost of Living Support Campaign, which aims to help people through the rising cost of living crisis.

Michelle Sweeney, director of creative development at OnFife, said: “Across the country libraries and museums are preparing to act as warm havens for people struggling to heat their homes in the winter months and we will be playing a key role at local level across Fife. We’re working with the council and others offering space, resources and activities to provide a joined-up approach to support services.

“And at branches not designated as warm spaces, our teams will still provide a warm welcome, offer warm space to sit and relax and use the normal library facilities and services. They will also be able to direct people to the council’s new dedicated Get Help website and community helpline if needed.”

From the New Year, there will be free art activities delivered in partnership with arts organisation Fife Contemporary and free creative activities led by artist Katie Fowlie as part of Fife's Remembering Together Covid Memorial project.

The launch of the Warm Spaces initiative was welcomed by the local authority.

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council spokesperson for communities and leisure services, said: "Our libraries have always been known as welcoming places at the heart of our communities. This additional funding means they can provide not just a warm space for people to read, study or work but also a warm drink and some free activities to pass the time.

"It is heart-warming to see the general response from our communities in the face of the cost-of-living crisis. So many organisations and community groups are pulling together in a range of ways to try to help everyone through. We have also had an overwhelming response from community groups applying for part of the £150,000 Warm Space funding, provided by Fife Council.

"It's going to be a difficult winter for many, but it is reassuring to see that our community spirit is still very strong."