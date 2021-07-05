Nine-year-old cancer survivor cuts ribbon at refurbished Fife Costcutter store
A St Andrews local hero and cancer survivor has cut the ribbon and officially opened the doors of the new-look Costcutter store on Sandyhill Road, following a major three-month refurbishment programme.
The opening helped raise funds for Team Jak Foundation and Jak’s Den, which helped nine-year-old Madison Martin and her family after she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at just three years old.
Costcutter store owner Anila Anwar invited Madison - who is now in remission - and her mum, Samantha, who are regular shoppers, to unveil her brand-new store at the weekend.
The event saw Anila and her team on hand to welcome shoppers with giveaways and goody bags and children’s entertainment which included face painting, with all donations going to Madison’s chosen charity. To help further boost the fundraising efforts, Anila also pledged to match the funds raised on the day.
Anila said: “We were absolutely delighted to have finally re-opening the store. It has taken a lot of planning and hard work to create the new-look Costcutter store and we are thrilled with the feedback so far, we are so pleased our shoppers love it as much as we do.
“The opening just felt like the perfect opportunity to help raise the profile of Team Jack Foundation and Jak’s Den and generate some much-needed funds that can be used to help other children battling life-limiting illnesses. We’re really pleased that Madison agreed to be our guest of honour.”
Samantha Kirk added: “As regular shoppers we were really touched that Anila wanted to include us in the opening of her new store, especially as it helped us raise even more funds for Team Jak Foundation and Jak’s Den, which helped Madison and us all, when she was going through treatment.”
As well as increasing the size of the store by more than a third, the new store now offers local shoppers an extensive range of fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled, frozen and hot food-to-good options from the newly installed in-house baker, as well as an extended craft ales and lagers, wines and spirits offer. Anila will now also be offering local shoppers access to hundreds of Co-op Own Brand products.