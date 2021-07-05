Nine-year-old cancer survivor cuts ribbon at refurbished Fife Costcutter store

Madison Martin cuts the ribbon with her mum Samantha Kirk and store owner, Anila Anwar. Pic: Fraser Band.

The opening helped raise funds for Team Jak Foundation and Jak’s Den, which helped nine-year-old Madison Martin and her family after she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at just three years old.

Costcutter store owner Anila Anwar invited Madison - who is now in remission - and her mum, Samantha, who are regular shoppers, to unveil her brand-new store at the weekend.

The event saw Anila and her team on hand to welcome shoppers with giveaways and goody bags and children’s entertainment which included face painting, with all donations going to Madison’s chosen charity. To help further boost the fundraising efforts, Anila also pledged to match the funds raised on the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store owner, Anila Anwar. Pic: Fraser Band.

Anila said: “We were absolutely delighted to have finally re-opening the store. It has taken a lot of planning and hard work to create the new-look Costcutter store and we are thrilled with the feedback so far, we are so pleased our shoppers love it as much as we do.

“The opening just felt like the perfect opportunity to help raise the profile of Team Jack Foundation and Jak’s Den and generate some much-needed funds that can be used to help other children battling life-limiting illnesses. We’re really pleased that Madison agreed to be our guest of honour.”

Samantha Kirk added: “As regular shoppers we were really touched that Anila wanted to include us in the opening of her new store, especially as it helped us raise even more funds for Team Jak Foundation and Jak’s Den, which helped Madison and us all, when she was going through treatment.”