Nine-year-old girl who beat cancer opening new look Costcutter store in Fife town

The Costcutter store has been given a refurbishment. Pic: Google.

In a bid to help raise funds for Team Jak Foundation and Jak’s Den, which helped St Andrews girl Madison Martin and her family after she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at just three years old, Costcutter store owner Anila Anwar has invited Madison - who is now in remission - and her mum, Samantha, who are regular shoppers, to unveil her brand-new store at 1pm on July 3.

To celebrate the event, Anila and her team at the Sandyhill Road store in St Andrews will also be on hand to welcome shoppers with giveaways and goody bags and children’s entertainment will include face painting, with all donations going to Madison’s chosen charity. To help further boost the fundraising efforts, Anila has also pledged to match the funds raised on the day.

Anila said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be finally re-opening the store. It’s taken a lot of planning and hard work to create the new-look Costcutter store and we really hope our shoppers love it as much as we do.

“The opening just felt like the perfect opportunity to help raise the profile of Team Jack Foundation and Jak’s Den and generate some much-needed funds that can be used to help other children battling life-limiting illnesses. We’re thrilled that Madison has agreed to be our guest of honour.”

Samantha Kirk added: “As regular shoppers we were really touched that Anila wanted to include us in the opening of her new store, especially as it will help us raise even more funds for Team Jak Foundation and Jak’s Den, which helped Madison and us all, when she was going through treatment.”

As well as increasing the size of the store by more than a third, the new store will now offer local shoppers an extensive range of fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled, frozen and hot food-to-good options from the newly installed in-house baker, as well as an extended craft ales and lagers, wines and spirits offer. Anila will also be offering local shoppers access to hundreds of Co-op own brand products.