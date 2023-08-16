NnG windfarm: work starts on giant turbines for huge wind farm off Fife coast

The NnG wind farm will comprise of 54 turbines which will supply enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes and has a capacity of around 450 megawatts (MW) of low carbon energy. It will be sited just 15 km off the Kingdom’s coast.

Global Wind Projects has now started delivery of the turbine towers which will be pre-assembled as part of the Siemens Gamesa scope of work, at Port of Dundee - the assembly and marshalling facility for the 450 megawatt wind farm. They will then be transported to the wind farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Global Wind Projects - one of the UK and Ireland’s leading providers of onshore wind turbine crane and installation services - has deployed 90 personnel to the port, with over 30 new jobs created to handle the work.

GWP at the port of Dundee where the 54 towers will be assembled for the offshore wind farm (Pic: Submitted)

NnG is being jointly developed by EDF Renewables and ESB.

Matthias Haag, project director for NnG, said: “This is a critical role at a very important stage in the delivery of the NnG wind farm and we welcome Global Wind Projects to the team. Their involvement demonstrates once again our collective commitment to ensure that the Scottish supply chain benefits from the project, creating yet more high quality jobs for Scotland.”

Ryan Burk, Global Wind Projects general manager, added: “We are delighted to have clinched our first standalone offshore wind contract with valued client, Siemens Gamesa. We have already built a great reputation for providing full scope crane and installation services to the onshore renewables sector and look forward to applying those capabilities and high standards to the offshore sector. We have recently started work on the project and are pleased to have created 30 new skilled jobs to assist with the delivery.”