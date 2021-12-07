Locals can nominate in any or all of three categories: Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year (aged 25 or under), and Group/Team of the year.

The deadline for nominations is this Friday.

Alex MacDonald, chairman, Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council said the council has made some important changes as to how they will select the winner this year.

Yvonne Crombie (left) with Brendan Burns and some of the BEAT volunteers who were given the Burntisland community award in 2021 for helping the community during the pandemic. They are pictured outside the Toll Community Hub on the High Street. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

He said it is important to take account of the work of groups in the community as well as individuals.

He said: “The past two years have been quite extraordinary.

"It seems right to acknowledge the work done not just by individuals but also by groups of people, who have worked together to help make Burntisland a better, happier and safer place for all.

Alex MacDonald, chairman, Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council.

“We’d like to find the young person – aged up to 25 – or any other individual or group who would merit recognition for what they have done for our community. But we are also looking at groups which might be formally-constituted or alternatively very informal teams with a very short lifespan. However, we’d like to find the single person or group which has made the biggest difference.

“We are therefore inviting nominations in three different categories from anyone who would like to see recognition for outstanding and devoted service to the community. These are: Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year (aged 25 or under) and Group/Team of the Year.”

He continued: “It’s always been entirely open and we have made the award in the past to individual young people or to groups. However, it’s always a struggle to find the single best nomination each year so this time it was decided to try something different, with the possibility more than one award might be made.

“We learned an important lesson last year with the performance of the Burntisland Emergency Action Team which clearly exceeded anything that could be expected from a single individual. So we want to keep open the possibility that there might be other groups – whether formally constituted or ad hoc – which deserve to be recognised.

“We’ll keep the whole process under review and will decide afresh next year what will be best for the future.”

People can nominate through the forms on the community council website www.burntislandcc.org.uk and also at the Toll Centre Community Hub on the High Street.

Alex added: “We’d particularly like to hear examples of the impact the nominated person or group has had on the community or on a targeted set of people. We also want to know about any enhanced service delivery or overall excellence.

“We’re inviting nominations to be in our hands not later than Friday, December 10. We will then review the nominations in private and announce the winners on Hogmanay.

“This is an important change to what we’ve done since the Community Award was first introduced in 1981. However, it seems the right thing to do given the challenges faced by everyone and our determination not just to express our thanks, but to look to the future with even greater confidence.”

