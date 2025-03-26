Nominations open for Fife Voluntary Action's annual Volunteering and Voluntary Sector Awards 2025

Nominations are now open for Fife Voluntary Action’s (FVA) annual awards recognising volunteers and voluntary organisations across the Kingdom.

FVA are now welcoming nominations for this year’s Volunteering and Voluntary Sector Awards.

The awards are a highlight of the year for volunteering in Fife with many organisations and volunteers doing some truly exceptional work which deserves special recognition.

Members of the public are being invited to nominate those outstanding volunteers and organisations that they feel deserve that recognition and an award at the FVA awards ceremony.

Linda Watson, head of volunteering development at FVA, said: “Every year we are overwhelmed by the number and calibre of nominees, showing how vibrant and essential the voluntary sector is in Fife. We want to hear stories from all aspects of the voluntary sector and celebrate all of the inspirational and heart-warming stories.”

Nominations can be made by members of the public or anybody with a connection to a volunteer or voluntary sector organisation in Fife.

Nominations can be made across as many categories as you want – but one at a time – and only one nomination per volunteer or organisation under each category.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 11.59pm on Monday, April 21.

The awards ceremony will take place at The Bay Hotel in Kinghorn on Tuesday, June 3.

To find out more or to make a nomination visit www.fva.org/awards

If you need assistance with your nomination, please e-mail [email protected] or call 0800 389 6046.