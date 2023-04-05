News you can trust since 1871
Nominations open for Fife voluntary work awards

Nominations are open for this year’s Volunteering and Voluntary Sector Awards, with the public being asked to nominate the organisations and volunteers they feel deserve recognition.

By Callum McCormack
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read

Nominations are open until Wednesday, 19 April. Nominations can be made by members of the public or anybody with a connection to a volunteer or voluntary sector organisation in Fife.

A Fife Voluntary Action spokesperson said: “This is your chance to recognise and reward the efforts of volunteers, organisations and community groups that are serving the people and communities of Fife”.

You can nominate across as many categories as you want. However, people are asked to submit only one nomination per volunteer or organisation under each category.

The awards will be handed out at the Glen Pavilion, Dunfermline in June
Those nominated, and the eventual winners, will be celebrated at an awards ceremony. This will be held during Volunteers' Week in June 2023 at the Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline.

Visit www.fva.org/nominate to learn more and to make your nomination via the online form.

