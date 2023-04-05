Nominations are open until Wednesday, 19 April. Nominations can be made by members of the public or anybody with a connection to a volunteer or voluntary sector organisation in Fife.

A Fife Voluntary Action spokesperson said: “This is your chance to recognise and reward the efforts of volunteers, organisations and community groups that are serving the people and communities of Fife”.

You can nominate across as many categories as you want. However, people are asked to submit only one nomination per volunteer or organisation under each category.

The awards will be handed out at the Glen Pavilion, Dunfermline in June

Those nominated, and the eventual winners, will be celebrated at an awards ceremony. This will be held during Volunteers' Week in June 2023 at the Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline.