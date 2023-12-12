The deadline for nominations for the 2024 Burntisland Community Awards is approaching.

Bill Kirkhope was the Individual winner of the Burntisland Community Award 2023 for his work on the Burgh Buzz.

All nominations for the annual awards must be submitted by noon on Monday, December 18.

The awards, organised by the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council, recognise those who have given the most to the community over the year.

Nominations are invited in three categories again this year – individual Citizen of the Year, Young Person (must be aged under 25 on January 1, 2024) and Team or Group of the Year.

Joana Barron was chosen as the winner of the Young Person's Burntisland Community Award 2023.

Last year’s winners were Citizen of the Year – Bill Kirkhope; Young Person of the Year – Joana Barron and Group of the Year – Central Burntisland Tenants and Residents Association (CBTRA).

Locals are encouraged to put forward their nominations for those within the community who they feel should be recognised for all that they do.

Nomination forms are available to download from the community council website here

The winners will be announced on Hogmanay.