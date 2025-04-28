Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifers who are brave enough to bare all are being urged to join an early morning skinny dip.

Aberdour’s Silver Sands Beach is the venue for the ‘noody dook’ on Saturday, May 31, and organisers have sent out an appeal to anyone interest in joining those ready to take the plunge.

Carnegie Rotary Club has already signed up nearly 100 ‘dookers’ so far for its third annual event. Many of them have taken part in previous skinny dips which have helped to raise over £3000 for good causes. This year’s beneficiaries will be mostly be mental health charities.

Organiser Lee walls said: “The dook is about taking a risk, feeling alive and embracing a moment of joy and freedom. Cold-water bathing, being among nature in a caring environment, and meeting personal challenges are great for our mental as well as physical health.

More than 100 naked swimmers at the 2024 'Noody Dook'. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“So it seems appropriate that we support mental health charities with the funds raised. Our main beneficiary this year will be Steps to Hope, a brilliant charity that supports people seeking to recover from addictions.

“We’re also appealing to anyone who’s a bit unsure to take confidence from the experience of previous dookers, whose feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The event starts with registration at 7:00am and a clothed warm-up yoga session at 7:30 is open to anyone aged 18 or older - participants need only get naked if they’re comfortable doing so. A piper will serenade the dookers into the water.

“In fact,” Lee said, “participants might like to add to the fun by wearing colourful wigs, masks and face-paint or similar.”

Prior registration on Eventbrite.com is mandatory, and most of the fee of £15.00 will go to Carnegie Rotary Club to be used to help causes that it supports.

Added Lee: “Participants might also like to be sponsored to raise money for us, or for their own favourite charities, and that’s fine by us.”

There will be warming baked goods and hot drinks available afterwards in return for a donation.

Further information, and a link to the Eventbrite page for registering, is available on the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CarnegieDunfermlineRC