North East Fife MSP's growing impatience at Scottish Government's silence over financial support for flood victims

Homes and businesses in Cupar were flooded in December when the River Eden burst its banks.

And the Scottish Government’s silence on whether grants will be available to locals whose property was damaged in Cupar has led to “growing impatience” from North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie, who met with local residents to discuss the issue earlier this week.

Storm Gerrit brought heavy rain and flooding to Fife in December, and caused the River Eden to burst its banks, flooding homes and businesses in Cupar.

Some residents were evacuated by the emergency services as a result.

Following flooding in Angus caused by Storm Babet in October, the Scottish Government put in place financial support for those whose properties had been affected, including £1500 grants for households and £3000 for businesses. The government announced the measure six weeks after Storm Babet.

However, more than eight weeks on from Storm Gerrit, no such support has been put in place for victims of the flooding it caused.

Mr Rennie questioned the Scottish Government over the lack of grants at the earliest opportunity in January.

Minister Tom Arthur rejected the suggestion that the government had decided against providing grants and told MSPs: “We are giving the issue careful consideration. We have engaged with Fife Council, which is preparing reports as we speak, and we will give the matter further consideration, in due course.”

The government has not made any announcements since then.

Mr Rennie chaired a public meeting with Cupar residents on Monday evening to discuss the issue.

He said: “I was very direct with the minister. He assured me that he wasn’t just flannelling and that the government were considering granting compensation to flood victims in Cupar, as was granted to those in Angus.

“Grants for the victims of Storm Babet were announced just six weeks later. Within seven weeks applications were open.

"Now more than eight weeks on from Storm Gerrit, I am increasingly impatient with the government.

“At several points I have been assured that work is ongoing, but they have not made any announcement.

“As I said to the minister in January, if he wasn’t going to provide grants he should come to Cupar and explain to residents why not.