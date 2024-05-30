North East Fife pupil wins a place in national joke telling competition final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Newport Primary pupil is set to raise a laugh on the national stage next week after qualifying for the final of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists’ (RCSLT) VoiceBox joke competition.

Zara Scott, a primary two pupil, impressed local judges in a nationwide contest for primary schools with a joke that was graded on originality, delivery and its punchline.

The youngster has already won £100 worth of Harper Collins books for reaching the final in VoiceBox, which aims to shine a spotlight on the crucial role communication plays in a child’s development.

Zara went head-to-head with jokes from across the area and was crowned best in Fife – earning a place in the grand final at the Scottish Parliament.

Zara Scott, a P2 pupil at Newport Primary has won a place in the final of a national joke telling competition

She will compete against 27 other finalists from across the country at the event on Thursday, June 6.

Glenn Carter, a spokesperson for the event, said: “It’s great to see our local winners move on to the final of VoiceBox. This competition isn’t just about making people laugh, it’s about showing how important good speaking skills are or success in school and later in life.

"VoiceBox shows how valuable it is for kids to learn how to communicate well. Helping them now sets them up for a better future.”

