Eight north east Fife residents were among the recipients on the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive officer of The R&A and secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews received an OBE for services to golf in the honours from HM King Charles announced on Friday.

Mr Slumbers has served as CEO of The R&A since 2015 and has brought his extensive global business experience and a passion for golf to the organisation. He has led The R&A as the global governing body of golf around the world (outside the US and Mexico) and, as Secretary of the iconic golf club, he has supported its committees in serving its international membership.

He said: “Golf has been a huge part of my life and has been extremely good to me over many years.

R&A chief Martin Slumbers has been awarded a CBE in the King's Birthday Honours. (Pic courtesy of The R&A)

“When I took up the role at The R&A in 2015 I was motivated to give something back to the game I love.

"I discovered a real passion for our sport and a desire to increase its popularity and appeal.

"To be recognised in this way for that is truly humbling and I would like to record my appreciation for the hugely talented and professional team of colleagues at The R&A who have supported me over the last decade. It really has been a wonderful experience that I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

Earlier this year Mr Slumbers announced he would be stepping down from his role as CEO of The R&A and Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club by the end of 2024.

Lady Catherine Erskine of Cambo Estate received an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours.

Elizabeth Martin, chair of the Rio Community Centre in Newport-on-Tay, was awarded an MBE from the King for services to the community in Newport-on-Tay.

Her determination over the last 30 years has resulted in the Rio becoming a central part of community life in the village. As chair of the centre she developed a simple youth club into a vibrant and thriving community centre, running a wide range of activities and services for all. The centre now provides child and youth work, adult classes and leisure facilities.

She played a key role in establishing the Rio’s learning centre with the former Elmwood College, now part of Scotland’s Rural College and she has championed many youth-centred initiatives including the development of a new skate park.

Elizabeth has never ceased with her fundraising efforts, applying for grants leading numerous events and contributing to the management of Rio’s successful charity shop.

Professor Robert Tooze

During the Covid pandemic she worked with volunteers in helping those socially isolating by providing a shopping service and distributing books and games. She also ensured the centre – as a collection point for the Tay Bridgehead Food Bank – remained open during the lockdowns.

A trio of scientists at the University of St Andrews were recognised in this year’s list.

Professor John Irvine from the School of Chemistry at the University of St Andrews was awarded a CBE for services to the green economy.

Professor Irvine is a high profile researcher in solid state electrochemistry and energy materials, who has made a unique and world leading contribution to the science of energy materials, especially fuel cell and energy conversion technologies.

Professor John Irvine received a CBE in the King's Birthday Honours. (Pic: University of St Andrews)

This research has ranged from detailed fundamental to strategic and applied science and has had major impact across academia, industry and government.

St Andrews Honorary Professor of Chemistry Robert Tooze was granted an MBE for services to science and industry.

A well-respected chemist, business leader, chemical industry expert and mentor to the next generation of researchers, Professor Tooze has worked in the European chemical industry for more than 36 years, in a career spanning various businesses and locations, but always rooted in research and development. He has played a vital role in the development of new world-scale technologies that have massively reduced the environmental footprint of large chemical processes whilst also offering economic benefits.

Professor Tooze moved to St Andrews in 2002 to establish a new European corporate research centre for a global energy and chemicals business. In 2017, due to a change in strategy by the parent company, the centre faced an uncertain future and the prospect of closure. To save jobs and the expertise offered by the team, Professor Tooze led the formation of Drochaid Research Services Ltd with assistance from the University. Drochaid is now a multi-million-pound global player supporting working with customers to develop sustainable products and processes.

Professor Tooze has simultaneously fulfilled senior unpaid roles in the public sector throughout his career.

Since retiring in 2021 he has remained active, helping Professor Rebecca Goss from the School of Chemistry at St Andrews with the spin-out of biotech Company X-Genix, as well as acting as an advisor for Powering Futures, a social enterprise that aims to engage and empower young people to provide solutions to the climate crisis.

Speaking of the award, Professor Tooze said: “I am honoured to receive this recognition. I have worked with many talented, interesting and dedicated people over my career, but it is my family who have been a constant source of support, advice and love, sustaining me through the bad times as well as helping me celebrate the good times such as this.”

Professor Terry K Smith is director of Biomedical Sciences Research Complex (BSRC) at the university. He has been awarded an OBE for services to disease research.

Professor Smith, who lives in Perth, has more than 20 years’ experience working in the field of parasitology, leading a team of interdisciplinary researchers to deliver world-leading science at the interface of biology, chemistry, physics and medicine.

BSRC infection biologists’ study basic and applied aspects of infection and immunity, biophysics, molecular medicine, chemical biology, imaging and BioPhotonics, structural and cell biology, human diseases and enzymology.

There were further honours for local academics, with Professor Geoffrey Gadd, Boyd Baxter Chair of Biology at the University of Dundee receiving a CBE for services to Mycology and Environmental Microbiology.

Professor Gadd, from Newport-on-Tay, said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this honour, after a long career in science assisted by many wonderful people.”

He is one of the world’s leading scientists in geomycology, the part of geomicrobiology concerned with fungi and their important roles in the environment such as element cycling, mineral dissolution and formation, and metal transformations.

Over a career lasting 45 years he has published over 300 research papers and received a host of international awards.