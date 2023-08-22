News you can trust since 1871
North East Fife set to welcome Stu Stirrat on his Big RAFA Ride

The Leuchars branch of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) are preparing to welcome a special visitor.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:42 BST
Stu Stirrat and mascot Joy are coming to Fife on their Big RAFA Ride. (Pic: submitted)Stu Stirrat and mascot Joy are coming to Fife on their Big RAFA Ride. (Pic: submitted)
The new area president for RAFA in northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, Stuart Stirrat, will be stopping in north east Fife this week during his epic fundraiser for the association.The 55-year-old, from Halifax, is currently undertaking a 26-day, 2500 mile challenge to visit all 60 RAFA branches on his motorbike. He is already more than half way through The Big RAFA Ride – the solo mission which will see him meet all brancehs in the area during the month August, while also raising some much-needed funds and awareness for RAFA.

Stuart is scheduled to arrive in Leuchars on Tuesday night, before enjoying breakfast with local branch members on Wednesday and continuing on his journey south.

RAFA is a charitable organisation which supports the RAF community, including serving members, veterans and their families. To donate to The Big RAFA Ride, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/bigrafaride

