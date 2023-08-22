The new area president for RAFA in northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, Stuart Stirrat, will be stopping in north east Fife this week during his epic fundraiser for the association.The 55-year-old, from Halifax, is currently undertaking a 26-day, 2500 mile challenge to visit all 60 RAFA branches on his motorbike. He is already more than half way through The Big RAFA Ride – the solo mission which will see him meet all brancehs in the area during the month August, while also raising some much-needed funds and awareness for RAFA.