Nourish information day in Kirkcaldy for unpaid carers and their families - this is when it takes place
Nourish’s event takes place on Monday, October 7 at its base in the Mercat Shopping Centre in the High Street. It runs from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and is designed to bring together carers, families, and community members to explore the wide range of support services available locally.
People coming along can find a one-stop-shop for essential information on support services; opportunities to engage with local charities and organisations that offer help to unpaid carers and their families, and a chance to discover a variety of resources and services designed to assist carers in their invaluable role.
There will also be family-friendly entertainment by Jamie the Jester, plus other fun activities. “We understand the vital role unpaid carers play in supporting loved ones, and it’s essential they know about the resources available to them,” said Lynne Scott chief executive officer with Nourish Community Centre. “This event will allow carers to learn more about the help on offer and connect with others who may be experiencing similar challenges.”
All carers, families, and community members are welcome to attend,
