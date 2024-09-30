Nourish information day in Kirkcaldy for unpaid carers and their families - this is when it takes place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Kirkcaldy community centre is hosting an information day for unpaid carers and their families.

Nourish’s event takes place on Monday, October 7 at its base in the Mercat Shopping Centre in the High Street. It runs from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and is designed to bring together carers, families, and community members to explore the wide range of support services available locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People coming along can find a one-stop-shop for essential information on support services; opportunities to engage with local charities and organisations that offer help to unpaid carers and their families, and a chance to discover a variety of resources and services designed to assist carers in their invaluable role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be family-friendly entertainment by Jamie the Jester, plus other fun activities. “We understand the vital role unpaid carers play in supporting loved ones, and it’s essential they know about the resources available to them,” said Lynne Scott chief executive officer with Nourish Community Centre. “This event will allow carers to learn more about the help on offer and connect with others who may be experiencing similar challenges.”

All carers, families, and community members are welcome to attend,