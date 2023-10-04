Number of racists incidents against NHS staff in Fife revealed
The Scottish Liberal Democrats published figures showing there were 18 incidents in 2022/23 - up from 11 in 2018/19.
NHS Fife had the sixth highest number of racist incidents out of the 12 other health boards that provided figures.
David Miller, director of workforce, said: “Staff across the health service in Fife work incredibly hard in challenging circumstances to provide people with high-quality care. While the vast majority of people who interact with healthcare staff in Fife show great kindness and respect, there still remains a small number who do not.
He continued: "All of our staff have the right to work in an environment free from intolerance or abuse of any kind and we apply a zero-tolerance approach towards any forms of racism. As an organisation, NHS Fife is committed to challenging all instances of racism and working with colleagues across the organisation to ensure all incidents are reported and fully investigated."
The statistics were provided by health boards across the country in response for freedom of information requests from the Lib-Dems.
Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, said: “It makes me very sad to think that hardworking NHS staff or vulnerable patients could face racial abuse. Ministers and health bosses must ensure that reporting procedures are up to scratch and that all staff know what to do when confronted by racist incidents. Everyone should feel secure and supported in their place of work, especially when that place of work is a place of healing and recovery.”