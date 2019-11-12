Nun finishes degree, aged 79

A Dysart nun has shown age is no barrier when it comes to lifelong learning as she recently earned her degree at the age of 79.

Carmelite nun Sister Mary of the Holy Spirit received her Master’s degree in Theology from Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, Ireland, on Saturday.

She is based at the Carmelite Monastery in Dysart. The Carmelites tweeted pictures of the graduation ceremony in which over 200 people, mainly lay men and women received academic awards in Theology, Philosophy and Education from the college’s chancellor Archbishop Eamon Martin.

He said: “I congratulate all our graduates on today’s achievements and I wish them every blessing for the future – ‘May the favour of the Lord be upon us, and give success to the work of our hands’.”

A Carmelite spokesperson said: “She will soon be 80 years old but is still as eager as ever to grow in her knowledge and love of God!”.

