Nursery relocates from Fife High Street to be part of next phase of business hub

A Kinross-based rural business hub has secured planning permission for the next phase of its ambitious redevelopment programme.

Orwell Farm has received approval for several key projects, including the creation of four new business pods and the relocation of Rosemount Nursery from its current base on Kinross High Street.

As part of the approved plans, the farm will deliver a change of use from office to nursery, enabling Rosemount Nursery to move to a purpose-built, outdoor-focused early years facility. The new setting has been designed to connect children with nature while providing first-class care and education.

Planning permission has also been granted for a new industrial unit, which will provide a modern home for local furniture maker and circular economy business, Fabby Furniture. In addition, four new 50m² energy-efficient business pods will be developed, three of which are already let to The Pilates Lab, Edinburgh Film Company, and Frew Conservation, with one unit still available.

How Orwell Farm could look when the redevelopment programme is progressed. (Pic: Submitted)

These additions build on Orwell Farm’s growing reputation as a hub for sustainable rural enterprise. Once a derelict steading on the banks of Loch Leven, the site has been reimagined as a modern, low-energy business community championing clean construction, circular thinking, and local economic resilience. The farm was recently named Net-Zero Development of the Year at the 2025 Scottish Property Awards,

Lynsay Bell Manson, co-owner of Orwell Farm and director at Studio LBA, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Rosemount Nursery and Fabby Furniture to Orwell Farm, alongside The Pilates Lab, Edinburgh Film Company and Frew Conservation. Together, they represent a diverse mix of small, independent Scottish businesses, further strengthening the community-focused ecosystem we are building here.

“Our vision has always been to create a place where businesses can thrive without compromising on sustainability, and the strong demand for our business pods shows there is real appetite for high-quality rural workspaces. This next phase is about building momentum and creating even more opportunities for rural enterprises to grow and succeed.”

Each new development is designed in line with Orwell Farm’s net-zero principles, employing high-performance materials, passive design, and on-site renewables wherever possible. These measures reflect the environmental integrity that earned the first phase of the project a net-zero EPC rating.