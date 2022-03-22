Obituary: Fife entrepreneur David Cullen, founder of Glenrothes-based Cullen Building Products Ltd

David Cullen, 91, died at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on March 2 after a short illness.

Born in Kirkcaldy on May 28, 1930, Mr Cullen was brought up in the town and educated at the west primary school and then Kirkcaldy High School.

He left school at the age of 13 to work as a labourer for a few years before being called up at the age of 18 to begin his National Service with the Black Watch Highland Brigade and was posted to Egypt.

Kirkcaldy-born entrepreneur David Cullen, 91, who founded Glenrothes-based Cullen Building Products has passed away.

Afterwards, Mr Cullen, who married his wife Irene in 1955, moved to Canada to work with a logging company before returning to work at the Michael Pit in East Wemyss, before finally working night shift at AEI whilst setting up his new business during the day.

In 1972, Mr Cullen set up his first firm, Thermafoam, installing cavity wall insulation, with his son Gordon – with no financial backing.

However, Mr Cullen always had a passion for engineering and in 1977 Cullen Engineering was formed manufacturing soleplates for the golf industry, with the support of Irene, who passed away in 2007, and their family.

Over time, the product range changed until it consisted exclusively of building components and the company, which went on to become Cullen Building Products, based in Glenrothes, became the leading manufacturer in the UK.

Mr Cullen was heavily involved in the concept and design of the products. Over the course of this time the business grew to become the market leading metalwork brand in the UK and Ireland.

Known mainly for innovation and quality products, his company always put the customer first. Mr Cullen always wanted to create jobs in Scotland and did so with remarkable success employing around 100 staff by 2008.

His factory was constantly growing in size and he was very proud of the success of Cullen Building Products. Even after 2008, when he retired, he looked to start another new business in the wind power industry – he even discussed it with government ministers.

Mr Cullen was an entrepreneur ahead of his time – firstly with cavity wall insulation in the mid 70s, and later the designing and building of a heat pump in the early 80s.

He was working with St. Andrews and Napier Universities on wind turbine technology in the early 2000s - all done while providing immeasurable knowledge alongside innovative products used to build countless homes all over the UK and further afield.

Leaving behind an incredible legacy which span the length and breadth of the UK, Mr Cullen was also an incredibly generous man, supporting local charities including aiding young children, foodbanks, and elderly citizens alike.

Mr Cullen was quietly proud of his achievements and rightly so. He was held in the highest regard by his peers in the business community.

He was always generous with his time, thoughts and ideas, and none more so than with his large family, who stood by his side until the end.

Mr Cullen is survived by his six children, 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His funeral is being held this Thursday at Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 11.00am.

