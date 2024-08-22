Obituary: Retired St Andrews accountant, rugby and athletics stalwart Andy Wright dies aged 83

Andy Wright has sadly passed away at the age of 83.

Andrew Walter Yorkstone Wright, Andy to his many friends, passed away peacefully, aged 83, on August 6, 2024.

He was born in Wimbledon in 1941 but spent most of his adult life in North East Fife, first as student at St Andrews University, where he met his wife, Clare, and later returning to raise a family and to work as a chartered accountant for Henderson Loggie (later Henderson Black), helping scores of local individuals and businesses over the subsequent decades.

Andy was a keen and talented sportsman, playing rugby for Scottish Universities and London Scottish. He stayed fit and active throughout his life, playing cricket for the university staff team and rugby for Madras FP, running for Fife AC and being an early completer of the Munros.

In his 60s and 70s, he completed multiple marathons, raising thousands of pounds for good causes. He posted London Marathon times that placed him among the elite in his age class and continued Park Runs at Craigtoun with his sons and grandsons into his final years.

Andy loved being part of the community and was involved in numerous local activities. At Madras FP Rugby Club he did everything from running the mini-rugby, to taking parties of schoolchildren to Murrayfield internationals, coaching, serving behind the bar, acting as selector and finally becoming President of the Club. He was also instrumental in the building of the club’s current clubhouse.

A stalwart of Fife AC and the East Fife Triathlon Club, he took part in and organised a number of events, including a cross-country race in and around Kingsbarns, the village where he lived for 48 years. The charitable causes Andy was actively involved in are too many to list, but included the Kingsbarns Community Council and Hall, the Skiffington Trust (trustee), the Tushinde Children’s Trust (founding treasurer), the Cambo Trust, the Ladislav Holy Trust and the StAnza Poetry Festival.

Andy was a devoted family man and friend to many. He will be remembered as being kind, fun loving and fond of a gentle tease, but also as a committed individual with the highest standards of integrity that reflected his strong Catholic faith. He never took himself too seriously and his gentle smile and sense of mischief will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Clare, seven children and 14 grandchildren.

There will be a funeral Mass for Andy at St James’ Catholic Church, The Scores, St Andrews on Wednesday, August 28 at 9.30am.