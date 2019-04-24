Official launch of Kirkcaldy-based charity’s new venue

Staff at Greener Kirkcaldy have been celebrating the launch of their new community building and Lang Spoon Community Kitchen.

The opening, at the new premises in East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy, was officially carried out by convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, councillor Neil Crooks and Pete Ritchie from Nourish Scotland.

Staff and invited guests at Greener Kirkcaldy's official launch event. Pic: George McLuskie.

Invited guests were given the chance to see around the new building which includes two community kitchens, an events space, a kitchen garden, a new distribution point for Kirkcaldy Foodbank and a new community fridge.

The building will be the base for Greener Kirkcaldy’s other activities including the Cosy Kingdom energy advice team, repair and re-use workshops and a free bike borrowing scheme, which includes six new electric bikes.

There was also information about the exciting new programme of events Greener Kirkcaldy has coming up including cooking classes and workshops, gardening workshops at Ravenscraig Walled Garden, repair and reuse workshops, cycling and walking activities and volunteering.

Cllr Neil Crooks said: “Today’s event doesn’t just happen, it takes a lot of time and effort and a lot of contacts. To get to this point celebrating the opening of it officially is fantastic news.

Councillor Neil Crooks and Pete Ritchie from Nourish Scotland officially opened Greener Kirkcaldy's new community building. Pic: George McLuskie.

“There are volunteering opportunities to be had with Greener Kirkcaldy and many others. If you think you live in this town and you don’t have a responsibility to do something positive, then think again because you can make a difference.”

Suzy Goodsir, chief executive of Greener Kirkcaldy, added: “We are really excited and proud to show off our new building and community kitchen - a place for everyone in our community to grow, cook, eat and learn.”