Official launch of new Fife Gynaecology Unit which is making a difference

The new Fife Gynaecology Unit has been officially opened.

Jenni Minto MSP, Minister for Public Health and Women's Health, heralded the new facility at the Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.

The new unit, which welcomed its first patients at the end of April, aims to significantly enhance gynaecological services for women across Fife.

This dedicated facility provides a comprehensive and specialised range of outpatient services, including the care of postmenopausal bleeding, abnormal cervical screening, urogynaecology issues such as urinary incontinence and prolapse, as well as vulva problems.

Minister for Public Health and Women's Health, Jenni Minto MSP officially opens the new unit (Pic: Submitted)

Patients also benefit from specialist nurse-led and doctor-led clinics providing a range of diagnostic and minor surgical procedures. By centralising the services, the unit aims to improve patient flow and reduce waiting times, ensuring more timely access to gynaecological care.

Its design also prioritises the comfort, privacy, and dignity of patients, and features dedicated spaces for pre- and post-operative care, promoting efficient clinical sessions and reducing the need for overnight hospital stays. The entire unit is also fully accessible, with the facilities tailored to meet the needs of all patients, including those with mobility issues or additional care needs.

Its launch follows the development of the gynaecology inpatient ward at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy in June 2023.

Ms Minto said: “I know that women in Scotland have been experiencing unacceptable waits for gynaecology care, that is why I am so pleased to see this new unit in NHS Fife and the services that will be provided through the facility.

“Our ambition is that all women and girls enjoy the best possible health, throughout their lives that is why timely access to gynaecology services will be a priority as we develop the next phase of our Women’s Health Plan”

Claire Dobson, NHS Fife’s director of acute services, added: “Bringing a range of gynaecology services together under one roof helps streamline patient pathways, supports timely diagnosis and treatment, and improves the overall experience for women in Fife.

“This new modern and accessible facility is already making a real difference to the women we serve, enabling us to provide comprehensive and high-quality gynaecological care both now and for many years to come.

“Developing it was made possible by the efforts of our gynaecology staff who, alongside those in our estates and support services teams, worked incredibly hard to design and deliver a facility which has the needs of patients at its heart.”