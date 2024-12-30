Offshore wind farm's £5000 donations to Fife festivals and groups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A massive windfarm off the Fife coast has backed a local festivals and groups.

Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) has donated £2300 to Anstruther Harbour Festival funding, and £800 to Anstruther Philharmonic Society. A further £2865 went to Crail Sea Queen Festival.

The donations form part of the company’s commitment to supporting local communities through sponsorships and grants totalling almost £50,000 over the last two years.

Helen Mathers, Secretary, Anstruther Philharmonic Society, said: “We rely on local support and, in particular, the grant from NnG is extremely valuable to us.”

The annual Anstruther Harbour Festival has been handed a funding boost (Pic: FFP)

NnG, located 15.5km off the coast of Fife, is already generating power into the national grid and is expected to be completed and fully commissioned in summer 2025. Once complete, the wind farm will consist of 54 wind turbines generating up to 450MW of clean, green electricity, enough to power around 375,000* homes. NnG, which is owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB, will offset over 400,000* tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

Matthias Haag, NnG project director, said: “NnG offshore wind farm has a significant role to play in helping Scotland and the UK to achieve their net zero carbon emission targets. Throughout the project we have been working hard to be good neighbours to those geographically closest to the project and this will continue to operation and beyond.

“Once fully commissioned, NnG will provide a Community Benefit Fund that will continue for the 25-year life of the wind farm. In the meantime we are proud to be supporting local communities through the sponsorship fund and seeing first hand the positive impact the grants are having for community groups and initiatives.”

NnG has also had a significant impact on the supply chain locally and more widely in Scotland, working with local businesses where possible. This includes Forth Ports at the Port of Dundee, I&H Brown, Briggs Marine and Muir Construction Ltd.

The wind farm has already created 27 permanent jobs at its Operations and Maintence Centre in Eyemouth and, over NnG’s 25-year lifespan, around 50 high-quality jobs will be based there.

Details of the NnG Community Benefit Fund, and how organisations can apply for support, will be published in 2025.