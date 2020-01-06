Old school fire treated as suspicious

the fire at an old school building in Kirkcaldy is being treated as suspisious, police have confirmed.

The old Viewforth building was initially hit by fire in October 2017, having been empty since the school’s relocation to the Windmill Campus.

Three appliances brought the blaze under control.

Last night saw another blaze at the derelict building, prompting a late night call out for firefighters.

Police say they are treating the fire as suspicious.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.51pm on Sunday, January 5, to reports of a fire within a derelict building on Viewforth Gardens, Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire.

“There were no reported casualties.

“Crews left after making the area safe.”

A police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Emerrgency services were called to a report of a small fire at a building on Loughborough Road, Kirkcaldy at around 10.50pm on Sunday, January 5.

“No one was injured.

“Police are treating the incident as willfull and inquiries are ongoing.”

