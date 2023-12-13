One of Kirkcaldy town centre’s historic streets is undergoing a renaissance with new businesses unveiling plans and opening their doors - and it starts this week with the launch of the first fine dining restaurant.

Oliver Twistz has moved into the former WR&P shop in a new partnership which marks a major step in an ambitious journey.For Jamie Watson and Greig Wallace, the duo behind the brand, the opening week marks a milestone in their ultimate ambition to create a fine dining restaurant upstairs at the Kings Theatre in rooms commanding stunning views across the Forth.

The move into WR&P’s former store - the furniture, art and home decor shop has already relocated its operations to a shop on the corner of Kirk Wynd - is a temporary move, but one which will also lead to another new initiative springing up there.

The duo have teamed up with Gillian Devine, who runs WR&P to not only transform the former coffee shop into a stunning restaurant but to create a base for her other business, Barty’s, an art cafe.

Greg Wallace and Jamie Watson (Pic: Submitted)

Oliver Twistz has already created a real buzz through a series of pop-up fine dining nights at several venues, including Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, but Jamie’s aim was always to open in a permanent location.

“The rugby club was a great place to start - of all the venues we used it was the best by far,” said Jamie. “It felt just right. We found our feet, and then heard about Gillian and what she wanted to achieve long term with an art cafe. It is very much a partnership, and we are coming in to showcase what we want to do at the Kings - our forever home.”

The aim is to transform two large rooms upstairs into a unique restaurant with an open kitchen - one that will put Kirkcaldy firmly on the fine dining map. Jamie sees it very much as complementary to all the events and shows staged at the Esplanade venue, and one that will bring even more people into the building.

Packages of experiences and rewards are on offer for anyone backing the new venture in the hope they can be on site in around six to eight months.

Inside the new look home of Oliver Twistz in Kirk Wynd (Pic: Andrew Davies/ADHD Media)

“The views are just fantastic looking out to the waterfront,” said Jamie. “It’s a win-win because we will bring more people into the building, it’ll be open every day and provide jobs too - and the restaurant will offer a different experience for anyone coming to a show or a gig. It offers a complete package. We see this as a partnership - we’re not here to take the building over. I think we complement each other.”

Jamie sees the Kings as the ideal venue for his venture - one that brings an entire team with it.

“All of this wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for my amazing staff everyone who have been involved right from the star. They are the true ones to credit - without them there would be no Oliver Twistz.”He extends that to his suppliers who have helped to build the business’ reputation via pop up venues, including a night cooking on stage at the Kings.

Getting to the Esplanade is a move filled with excitement.

Oliver Twistz launches in Kirkcaldy this week after creating a huge buzz through a series of pop-up events (Pics: ADHD Media UK)

“The Kings is a fantastic venue,” he said. “So many good things are happening in the town - there has been a real buzz since we opened up and we want to help as much as we can.

“It’s also great that businesses coming together to help each other thrive. People like to go to nice places, and normally head to Edinburgh or St Andrews for fine dining - the first thing people said was Kirkcaldy wasn’t quite ready for what we wanted to do, but there has been a real buzz since we opened up. Our first night went so well. The reaction online was superb - our emails blew up!”

The journey to the doors opening in Kirk Wynd saw Jamie running his pop-up nights as well as working at the Grand Cafe Restaurant at the Scotsman Hotel in Edinburgh which meant setting up and then unpacking at the start and end of each night. The long hours have all been worth it as he settles into Kirk Wynd.

“The town has a lot of great independent businesses. We have to be positive. We want to help make a difference.” he said.

Oliver Twistz arrival in town has already revitalised the former Kirk Wynd coffee shop. “hey have done so much to improve the building - it looks fantastic - they want it to be the best it can be,” said Gillian Devine, who runs WR&P and Barty’s, named after her great great uncle Walter Bartholomew. Using the Frenchchic paint she stocks also underlined the way the businesses have worked together to create something new and exciting for the town.

“All the reclaimed furniture has been refurbished, and it looks amazing. They want it to look and be the best it can be,” she added.