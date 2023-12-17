News you can trust since 1871
Olly Alexander will represent the UK at Eurovision 2024

Olly Alexander announced during the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final that he will be representing the UK at next year's Eurovision contest

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht
Published 17th Dec 2023, 09:20 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 09:21 GMT
During the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final, Olly Alexander announced he is going to be representing the UK at next year's Eurovision in Sweden. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Sky)During the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final, Olly Alexander announced he is going to be representing the UK at next year's Eurovision in Sweden. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Sky)
As if the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final wasn't exciting enough, Olly Alexander then came on to reveal that he will be representing the UK at next year's Eurovision contest in Sweden. "I love Eurovision so much, it's a dream come true," he said to Claudia Winkleman during the final. Olly also revealed that "I'm just so, so excited."

The BBC reported that "The star's participation was revealed during the final of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday, months before the BBC usually confirms its Eurovision plans." Olly played the lead role in Channel 4's drama 'It's A Sin.' Olly also revealed in a press release about Eurovision that "I really can't believe I'm going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible."

