Olly walks 96 miles in heatwave to raise money for £1100 for Scout group

Olly with dad Lee at Forth William

Olly Mackay was inspired after hearing tales of how his dad, mum, and gran all enjoyed walking the West Highland Way, and chose the 115th Fife Scout group in Chapel, Kirkcaldy, to benefit, where he attends as a Beaver.

His dad Lee, who accompanied him, said Olly was highly motivated to get moving, doing between 10 and 15 miles each day.

However, Lee had to cut some days short to protect Olly from the heat, and they took a day to enjoy some paddle boarding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olly on the West Highland Way

Lee said: “I knew he was capable, though I was a bit worried about how young he is, but if that’s what he wants to do on his Summer Holidays, then I’m going to support him.”

The pair set off on Wednesday, July 13, taking the 96-mile trek from Milngavie – north of Glasgow – to Forth William.

Lee said: “Every morning when we woke up in the tent I asked if he was ready to go and he always was.

"Not once did he moan.

“He wanted to take his time and he liked stopping to explore. He was never in a hurry, just enjoying it.

"He had a charity tin on his back and people along the way were giving him donations.

"Olly just had so much energy. He told me he was trying to wear me out with the walk. I told him I’d been exhausted on day one.

“It was amazing when we crossed the line in Fort William. I couldn’t stop crying. I couldn’t be prouder of him. Nothing bothered him the whole time.

“It was his achievement and I got to be there for it.”

Olly is already planning on tackling Ben Nevis soon.

He said: "I wanted to raise money for the Scouts and help the kids that go there.

“I enjoyed walking the West Highland Way with my dad a lot.

“It felt amazing to reach the end."

Sheila Webster, Beaver leader at the 115th Scouts, said: “Olly has been a Beaver at 115th Fife.