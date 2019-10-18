Olympian to open Loch Leven underpass

Olympic bronze medallist Eilidh Doyle will be joining RSPB Scotland Loch Leven staff tomorrow (Saturday) to help officially open the reserve’s new accessible underpass.

The event will take place from 10am-4.30pm, with free access to all trails and hides, and plenty of family activities to try out, such as pond-dipping, bushcraft, bird-feeder making and face painting. The official opening of the underpass itself will take place at 11.30am.

The new underpass provides a safe crossing point under the busy B9097, creating a vital link between the Loch Leven Heritage Trail and the facilities provided in the RSPB visitor centre, as well as creating better access to the reserve’s loch side nature trails and hides.

Work began on the underpass in spring 2018, with the creation of not only a new tunnel underneath the road,but gently sloping paths.

The work was made possible due to support from the Sustrans Scotland Community Links programme. Funding was also provided by Perth and Kinross Council, Scottish Natural Heritage, The Gannochy Trust, and many other organisations and individuals, as well as a crowdfunding campaign.