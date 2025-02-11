Omaze hands £15,000 to Fife charity to overhaul its brand new centre

A Fife charity is celebrating a £15,000 donation from Omaze - the company whose TV adverts give away houses worth millions of pounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding boost went to charity Give A Dog A Bone and will help to transform an empty shop from a bare shell to a warm and welcoming space where pensioners can spend time with dogs as part of an initiative to combat loneliness.

The Scottish organisation is set to open the doors to its new centre in the heart of the High Street in Dunfermline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Give A Dog A Bone was founded in 2013 by Louise Russell from Glasgow to address two issues close to her heart - animal welfare and isolation in older people. It supports over-60s to rehome rescue animals, boosting wellbeing in the older community, and helping to find loving forever homes for the animals.

Louise Russell outside the planned new Fife centre (Pic: Jamie Williamson)

It has also opened community spaces where retired people can make new friends, learn new skills and mix with dogs. Over-60s can pop in for a cup of tea and a chat or take part in free activities such as group dog walks, reflexology, chair yoga, line dancing, art and singing for well-being. Each community space also operates a pet food bank.

The charity currently has three community spaces, in Glasgow, Troon and Alloa, and Louise recently collected the keys to its new venture in Fife.The Omaze donation will pay for a complete overhaul to make the centre ready to open its doors, including new flooring, a kitchen space, and comfortable seating.

Louise said: “I was in a second hand shop looking at old sofas when I got the call to say that Omaze would like to make a donation and support the work we do. I could not believe it - their generosity could not have come at a better time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to Omaze we can make the centre a real haven for the people of Dunfermline and their four-legged companions. Dunfermline is an area of high elderly population and for many it will become a lifeline. This donation is going to make a huge difference to so many people and animals.” She added: “Loneliness among the elderly and retired is a real problem in this country and there are less and less places for people to go and socialise. This makes spaces like ours invaluable as they bring communities together and offer activities which enhance well being. So many friendships have been forged in our centres.

Give A Dog A Bone's centres are wherepensioners can spend time with dogs as part of an initiative to combat loneliness (Pic: Jamie Williamson)

“Work should be finished on our Dunfermline centre in early April, and we can’t wait to see even more folk getting to know our companionship dogs and making friends. 2025 has certainly got off to a good start and Omaze’s donation is the icing on the cake.”

James Oakes, president of Omaze, , said: “Give A Dog A Bone is such an inspirational and heartwarming charity. You can’t help but smile when you see the joy the dogs bring to everyone, and we’re delighted that a donation on behalf of the Omaze community will help to spread that joy even further.”

Omaze has revealed that its next Million Pound House Draw will be launching in Scotland this Thursday.