NHS Fife is stepping up its vaccination drive in the run-up to Christmas and a range of other walk-in clinics have already been organised across the region.

Saturday in particular could see a massive spike in the number of people seeking their jabs, with clinics in both Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes being laid on for an incredible 12 hours from 8:0:00am to 8pm in a bid to get round as many people as possible.

The moves comes after calls from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for people to get their third dose before the end of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife's biggest mass vaccination clinic, in the former M&S in Kirkcaldy High Street, is one of the sites gearing up a major influx of walk-ins

Such was the clamour for boosters that dozens of people hoping to be seen at the drop-in clinic in Kirkcaldy’s former Marks and Spencer High Street on Monday evening eventually had to be turned away as vaccinators were inundated.

However, NHS Fife is stepping up its vaccination drive in the run-up to Christmas and a range of other walk-in clinics have already been organised in locations across Fife.

Saturday in particular could see a massive spike in the number of people seeking their jabs, with clinics in both Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes being laid on for an incredible 12 hours from 8:0:00am to 8pm in a bid to get round as many people as possible.

Picture Michael Gillen

The provision has been made in response to calls from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for people to get their third dose before the end of the year.

Designated appointments for people aged 30 or over were made available from 10am on Monday morning, while the same will be true for all adults by the end of this week.

But thousands of people will still be hoping the more convenient drop-in clinics will be able to cope with demand over the festive period to increase Covid-19 protection for them and their loved ones.

The Studio in Methil’s Den Walk will host a further all-day clinic from 8:00am to 8:00pm on Sunday, December 19.

Frontline workers have also been told they can attend any of the above drop-in clinics for their flu and Covid boosters without an appointment.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.