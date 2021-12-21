Omicron in Fife: Alhambra Theatre cancels shows as new crowd restrictions bite deep

The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline will halt its panto and postpone live shows due to take place towards New Year.

The move comes after new rules were announced limiting indoor shows to audiences of just 200 - the venue holds around 2000 people - in a bit to minimise social contacts and halt the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID.

As a result of today’s announcement by the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, performances of Cinderella planned for Boxing Day - a matinee and evening show - cannot go ahead.

Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

The show was due to conclude on the 27th, and both performances that day will not now take place.

The Alhambra has also postponed plans to host One Night of Queen on December 28 and 219, and its traditional New Year show with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers planned for the 30.

For the panto, ticket holders can move their seats across to shows planned to run until Christmas Eve.

The theatre is also offering a credit note for its 2022 pantomime, and can be contacted to discuss alternative options if this is not suitable.

The Alhambra is in talks with the promoters to reschedule its Queen tribute nights, while the Red Hot Chilli Pipers will now take to the stage on February 27 with all tickets still valid.

