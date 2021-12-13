Omicron in Scotland: Event at five-star Fife hotel linked to cluster of COVID cases

NHSFife has now urged anyone who attended the event at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews to be “especially vigilant.”

It said the large evening event was held at the five-star hotel on Saturday, December 4.

Dr Esther Curnock, NHS Fife’s deputy director of public health,, said: “The evidence at this stage suggests at least some of the those who are known to have tested positive are likely to have been carrying the omicron variant of the virus, which we know is highly transmissible.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairmont St Andrews

Fife’s Health Protection Team is working closely with colleagues in Fife’s Council’s environmental health service and the management of the hotel to reduce the risk for further spread of the virus.

Enhanced contact tracing is currently ongoing to identify the known close contacts of all positive cases in order that they can be given appropriate public health advice and instructed to self-isolate.

NHS Fife is asking any individuals who were present at the event to be especially vigilant of the symptoms of COVID -19 – these include a new, continuous cough; a fever; or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

Anyone experiencing any such symptoms, regardless of how mild, should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test.

Dr Curnock, said: “It is vital that all of those who attended the event remain vigilant of the signs and symptoms of the virus, and isolate immediately should any of these develop.

“The advice to local people, however, remains the same as it has for much of the response to the pandemic.

“Simple steps, such as wearing face coverings, ensuring indoor spaces are well ventilated and thoroughly cleaning our hands surfaces regularly, all contribute towards reducing our risk of catching and spreading the virus.

“There is clear evidence both here in Fife and elsewhere, that vaccination considerably reduces your risk of coming to serious harm. We are continuing to urge those who haven’t yet been fully vaccinated to take up that offer as soon as possible.“

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.