One third of Fife stroke patients missing out on vital care package as target missed

The number of people in Fife getting access to a vital package of care after a stroke has risen by 10% - but it is still well below the target set by the Scottish Government.

The care bundle, which includes aspirin, access to a stroke unit, brain imaging, and swallow screening was given to 66% of patients in the Kingdom.

That was up 10% on 2023’s figure, but while two thirds of the 674 stroke cases got that help, it was well below the national target of 80%.

The figures released by Public Heath Scotland as part of its Scottish Stroke Improvement Programme revealed the country is falling unacceptably short of its own target to get the bundle to stroke patients which aims to ensure the best chance of survival and recovery.

Allan Cowie, chief operating officer, Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland (Pic: Submitted)

Now, Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) - the country’s largest health charity - is urging the Scottish Government to make stroke care an urgent priority as well as demanding widespread improvements for the delivery of thrombectomy, a potentially life-changing procedure.

The data shows that the inpatient bundle got to just 52.9 per cent of Scotland’s 11,341 stroke patients. Stroke is still one of the biggest causes of long-term adult disability in Scotland, and the quality of care is crucial for recovery.

CHSS works with NHS Fife to invest in stroke specialist education for healthcare professionals and the health board also benefits from the organisation’s stroke nurse service.

Allan Cowie, chief operating officer, said: “Unfortunately, once again, the statistics laid out by Public Health Scotland make for grim reading.

“Fife has the highest percentage of patients receiving the stroke care bundle in mainland Scotland and has seen a significant increase from 2023 which is welcomed but there is still work to be done to meet the 80% target.

“In collaboration with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS), NHS Fife continues to invest in stroke specialist education for healthcare professionals. This partnership is driving improvements in care quality via education as evidenced by the growing number of patients receiving the full stroke care bundle.

“In addition, NHS Fife benefits fro our stroke nurse service, which provides vital community follow-up for individuals over working age who have experienced a new stroke episode. This service ensures continuity of care beyond hospital discharge, supporting recovery and long-term wellbeing.”

Mr Cowie added: “Sadly, for Scotland as a whole, this is the seventh straight year that the Scottish Government has failed to hit its own targets for stroke care. This government has failed stroke survivors and is failing our NHS colleagues who are doing the absolute best they can with the inadequate resources they’re currently being given.

“While we recognise the financial constraints facing the government, the continued underinvestment in stroke care is resulting in significantly higher long-term costs - both through prolonged hospital stays and the extensive support required for individuals living with stroke-related disabilities. This ongoing shortfall is not only economically unsustainable but is also costing lives. Immediate action is imperative."

> If you are living with the effects of a chest, heart or stroke condition or Long Covid and are looking for advice and information, please contact Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s Advice Line on 0808 801 0899. You can also text ADVICE to 66777 or email [email protected].