One-way system at Fife sports and leisure centres scrapped as restrictions ease

The moves comes as part of a review of health and safety measures after the country’s move to Level 0 COVID restrictions

But Fife Sports and Leisure Trust (FSLT) will continue to ask visitors to respect 1-metre special distancing.

The charitable trust, which runs a host of venues throughout the region including Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes, has updated its operational plans as restrictions continue to ease.

Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, Glenrothes - group fitness class

This week it formally adopted the Scottish Government’s Check In Scotland QR code designed to collect customers’ contact details as they enter any business or venue displaying the code.

The QR code - which can easily be scanned via any smart phone - will be displayed at activity areas such as gyms and swimming pools.

It will initially run alongside the current trust booking system as part of COVID tracking protocols.

The Check In Scotland QR code is linked to NHS Scotland’s Test and Protect contact tracing system.

The swimming pool at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre

In addition, the trust is also removing one-way systems within centres with customers asked to respect the one-metre distancing rule, and, all cubicles in wet changing areas will be reinstated for customer use.

Customers are being reminded that pre-booking programmes and facilities and mask wearing are still required.

Emma Walker, chief executive, said: “We are taking a staged and careful approach to opening up our centres in line with the latest Scottish Government guidelines.

“To date, our COVID protocols have worked very well and have kept customers and staff safe – the return to more normal operations is very welcome and I’m sure that customers will feel equally as confident as we begin to remove certain measures.

“The use of the Scottish Government’s Check In Scotland QR code will be a simple and efficient way to check in and out of our facilities and allows us to protect staff and customers.

“Our teams are already working on plans to re-instate facilities back to normal operations if the Scottish Government allows on August 9.”

For further information on the trust’s new COVID protocols, visit www.fifeleisure.org.uk

