OnFife used £13,558 from the Summer Programme Fund – funded by Museums Galleries Scotland – to support opportunities for children and young people to socialise, play and reconnect this summer.

The charity organised craft workshops and provided ‘Make and Play’ art bags for use at organised activities during the summer holidays.

John Thompson, of Dunfermline Foodbank, with the Make and Play bags.

It also gave 550 of these bags out to families through foodbanks in some of Fife’s hardest hit communities, including in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Dunfermline.

Foodbanks reported users were “over the moon” to receive the packs, with one family even taking home five bags.

John Thompson, co-ordinator at Dunfermline Foodbank, said: “The parcels have been well-received by families and certainly keep the children occupied.

"Hopefully the projects will spark their imagination.”

For more information on how OnFife helps local communities access cultural activities, please visit: www.onfife.com.

