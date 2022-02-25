OnFife Libraries celebrating a quarter of a century of World Book Day

Young book lovers in Fife are being invited to join in the celebrations on Thursday, March 3, to mark 25 years of World Book Day with fantastic activities and giveaways for children of all ages.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:22 am

Children are being urged to dress up as their favourite book characters and to come along to the Jennie Lee Library in Lochgelly, where a whole range of free activities will be taking place between 3:30-5pm.

Sharron Brown, OnFife Libraries service development officer, said: “It’s really great to bring this event to Jennie Lee Library for the 25th anniversary of World Book Day.

OnFife is celebrating 25 years of World Book Day with fantastic activities and giveaways.

"The aim of the day is to create a celebration of books and reading and we think there’s no better way of doing this than welcoming children to libraries with fun things to do, promoting our services and giving them books to enjoy.”

To book a space, please call: 01592 583381, or visit: www.onfife.com.

