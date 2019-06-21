Oor Prince Wullie statue unveiled in St Andrews

St Andrews’ Oor Prince Wullie sculpture has been unveiled as part of the 2019 Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail.

Inspired by the history and heritage of St Andrews the sculpture has been named Oor Prince Wullie and will reside in St Salvator’s Quad until the end of August.

MP Stephen Gethins unveiled the sculpture assisted by an excited group of pupils from Lawhead Primary School, who have had a mini sculpture donated to the school. The pupils have been busy in recent weeks painting their impressions of their Oor Prince Wullie in eager anticipation of his arrival in the town.

Fisher & Donaldson helped celebrate the arrival of the sculpture with the launch of a special Oor Prince Wullie empire biscuit which will be on sale over summer while Wullie is in residence.

Debbie MacCallum, Tourism St Andrews chair, said: “We are delighted to be included in the Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail for 2019 and it is very exciting for us to be part of this innovative national art trail.

“We’re very excited to have our guest in residence over the summer and we know it will bring additional footfall to the town and raise funds for The ARCHIE Foundation.”

Mr Gethins added: “Well done to Tourism St Andrews for supporting this initiative and bringing not one, but two, Oor Wullie’s to St Andrews. Thanks to P7 pupils from Lawhead PS for helping me unveil Oor Prince Wullie, this was great fun. Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail is a great idea and will be a great asset to the town over the summer.”

Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail is a public arts trail and will cover 700 miles across Scotland this summer.

The goal of the trail is to raise vital funds for all of Scotland’s hospital charities to provide the very best possible care and support for the combined half a million babies, children and young people who are seen each year.

At the end of the summer, the Oor Wullie sculptures will be auctioned off and the funds raised will be used to support the work of the charities being supported – The ARCHIE Foundation, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.