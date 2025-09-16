Open day announced to help shape town's future

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 16th Sep 2025, 11:15 BST
A special open day takes place in Kinross this weekend to help shape the town’s future.

Saturday’s event, at Millbridge Hall will showcase the results of a community-wide survey and give local people the chance to vote on their priorities for the coming years.

The Kinross Community Action Plan has been developed after months of engagement, including hundreds of surveys completed and doorstep interviews with local residents. The findings highlight what matters most to people in Kinross, from housing, health and wellbeing, and childcare, to heritage, tourism, and the environment.

David Anderson, spokesman, said: “The response from the community has been fantastic. So many people have taken the time to complete surveys or share their views on the doorstep. This is about showing that we are listening - and the open day is a chance for residents to see those ideas turned into action.”

The drop-in event, which runs from 11:00am and 3:00pm,is free and open to all. Refreshments will be available, and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and gather feedback.

