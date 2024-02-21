Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Dundee’s School of Health Sciences will throw open the doors of its Fife Campus on Tuesday, February 27, giving prospective healthcare workers the opportunity to learn more about study opportunities. It runs from 5:00-7:00pm. Registration is free and can be completed online.

Staff will be on hand to showcase the facilities, including lecture theatre, library and accommodation, while clinical skills will also be demonstrated in the site’s dedicated laboratory. There will also be a chance to speak with staff and current students to learn more about studying in Kirkcaldy and the learning environment.

Student Natalie Payne,said: “Kirkcaldy campus has such a homely, community feel about it. Not only is it a safe space to be in, but the staff are incredibly supportive and are keen to ensure that every student fulfils their potential. Studying at Kirkcaldy is such a fantastic experience and one which I hope others are keen to learn more about.”

Around 300 stu8dents attend classes at the Kirkcaldy campus (Pic: Submitted)

Linda Martindale, Dean of Dundee’s School of Health Sciences, added, ““A career in nursing is immensely rewarding professionally and personally and our dedicated campus at Kirkcaldy provides students with a world-leading experience.

“Our campus here is noted for its friendly, inclusive atmosphere and it is always a pleasure to open the doors and introduce prospective students to what we can offer. Attending our open day will give anybody interested in studying with us the chance to experience what life is like here as a student and sample the first-class facilities and training we provide. You'll also meet members of our friendly, highly-experienced staff team."

"We are committed to providing the highest quality of learning for our students, and studying with us at Kirkcaldy provides the same standards as our campus in Dundee at a convenient, central location."