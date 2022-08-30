Open day invite at Kirkcaldy Islamic Centre
Kirkcaldy Islamic Centre is staging an open day this weekend.
The event on Saturday is open to all who want to find out more about the place of worship.
The programme will start at 6:45 pm and should finish by 8:30pm.
It includes a talk on the faith of Islam, a Q&A session, and Maghrib prayer.
Most Popular
-
1
These pictures capture Kirkcaldy's half marathon which drew huge crowds
-
2
Lundin Links: Huge public meeting turnout as residents demand action after fire
-
3
Fife bin strikes: Refuse worker strike still on as unions reject latest offer
-
4
Scottish Government: Hotel fire demolition delay claim ‘categorically untrue’
-
5
Lundin Links fire: Two youths charged in connection with Fife hotel fire
To attend, please text 07904 890 013.