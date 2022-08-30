News you can trust since 1871
Open day invite at Kirkcaldy Islamic Centre

Kirkcaldy Islamic Centre is staging an open day this weekend.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 1:24 pm

The event on Saturday is open to all who want to find out more about the place of worship.

The programme will start at 6:45 pm and should finish by 8:30pm.

It includes a talk on the faith of Islam, a Q&A session, and Maghrib prayer.

Kirkcaldy Mosque is staging san open day

To attend, please text 07904 890 013.

