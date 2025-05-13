Open day marks new era for landmark dance studio in Kirkcaldy

A dance studio in the heart of Kirkcaldy is set to begin a new era.

NRJ Dance Company has moved into the former Gail Neish Studios in Coal Wynd, and the doors to the landmark building re-open this weekend.

It launches with an open day on Saturday (May 17) from 1:00pm to 6:00pm which will feature taster sessions of the classes it offers, with singer Billy Reekie cutting the ribbon to welcome people in.

The day is open to all dance enthusiasts as well as former pupils who trained under Gail, and may want to pay a nostalgic visit and see the changes which have been made.

Nikki McAndrew at the former Gail Neish Studios in Kirkcaldy which NRJ Dance will officially re-open this weekend (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Gail was one of the foremost dance teachers in the Lang Toun, training a generation and more of youngsters before retiring in 2024. The studio, which boasts two dance rooms as well as changing rooms and a cafe, has been redecorated and re-carpeted to give it a fresh new look after lying empty for the past 12 months.

NRJ has operated in Kirkcaldy for 20 years, starting out at Templehall Community Centre before moving to Mitchelston and then the former Salvation Army base in the High Street - and the move to Gail Neish Studios gives a purpose built new home for its team of eight and the dozens of classes they run.

Nikki McAndrew, who runs the business, said the move completes the post-pandemic recovery.

“We lost a lot of pupils after COVID, and some dance schools didn’t start up again. We are now up to 280 students which is far more than we had before lockdown - and they range from tots to seniors.

“The Salvation Army promises gave us an opportunity to build up again - the demand for classes is greater than ever, and when we announced we were moving into the Gail Neish Studios the response was just incredible.

“People were delighted it is going to remain as a dance studio - and many spoke of coming here for classes when they were growing up.

The move was “everything we’ve dreamed of and more” after outgrowing the Salvation Army base. The new premises will offer more room and more opportunities for the classes which cover everything from ballet to hip hop.