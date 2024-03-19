Open days at Fife College campuses including Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Dunfermline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They take place at Kirkcaldy’s St Brycedale campus as well as Glenrothes and Dunfermline, and will feature demonstrations, taster sessions and facility tours.

Open to anyone considering coming to college for further or higher qualifications, the events will offer an opportunity to find out more about 400 courses, in over 40 different subject areas, that start in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Examples of some of the taster sessions on offer include podcast recording, mocktail-making and jewellery design. Staff will be on hand to answer questions about funding and provide more information about the range of support services available to students too.

The open days take place at three college campuses across Fife (Pic: Submitted)

The events, which are part of College Development Network’s nationwide ‘Big College Open Week’, will also offer an opportunity to explore the campuses, including classrooms, labs and industry-standard workshops. They take place at Dunfermline (Tuesday, March 26); Glenrothes (Wednesday 27th) and Kiirkcaldy (Thursday 28th).

Dorothee Leslie, vice principal, said: “The open days offer a unique opportunity for prospective students to explore our facilities, experience taster sessions and learn more about the wide array of courses on offer. From full-time to part-time, work-based learning to degree-level progression, we aim to provide transformative educational opportunities which provide the pathways, experiences, and qualifications that lead straight into jobs and careers.

“Whether you are leaving school this coming summer, looking for further qualifications to change career or enhance employment opportunities, we urge you to join us at one of the events this month and discover the endless possibilities at Fife College."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie Hendry, College Development Network chief executive, added: “We are really excited for this year’s Big College Open Week. It’s all part of the ‘Choose College’ campaign and aims to highlight the incredible opportunities colleges offer. The week will showcase the support and expertise that has helped countless pupils, school leavers, career changers, career developers, employers, graduates and apprentices to take the next steps in their journey.