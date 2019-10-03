Open event brings Kirkcaldy’s Enlightenments project one step closer

Plans to launch an enterprise hub named after Adam Smith in the heart of Kirkcaldy have moved a step closer.

The project to convert a former restaurant in the east end of the High Street into a hub is well underway, with an open event planned for next week to speak to people keen to move in.

The hub, known as Enlightenments, is being curated b y the Adam Smith Global Foundation.,

It aims to provide a range of support and practical space for new and young local business start- ups, all under one roof, offering local food and drink products and artisan crafts.

The 2600 sq ft building in Merchants’ Quarter – which used to be Made in Naples – will be transformed into a skills development and enterprise space, with contractors currently finalising plans after delays held back the opening.

While that work goes on, the foundation is staging its first open event on Thursday, October 10.

Running from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm it offers drop-in sessions open to anyone interested in finding out more. There are also two presentations – one during the day, and one in the evening – to outline the project.

Dave Stewart, a director of the foundation said “This is an opportunity for the wider public to engage in the work of the foundation as it moves forward and develops its plans for the regeneration of the Merchants Quarter.”

On the building works, he said: We had a construction team up last week and thet are finalising plans for the buidling, and we hope to srtart very soon.”

The Enlightenments is based on a successful project called Why Not? in North Berwick. It took a large, empty retail unit and filled it with local creatives, crafts, stalls and a cafe, with each of them taking small areas to showcase their products. To book a space at the presentations - email vicki@adamsmithglobalfoundation.com