Open invite to residents to be part of consultation on future of Fife town

A community workshop to help shape the future of a Fife town is set to take place.

Local people in Lochgelly have been invited to attend the event hosted by Fife Council. It follows on from last year’s ‘Let’s Talk About Lochgelly’ consultation, which gathered ideas on improving local services, facilities, and community spaces.

Now, the focus is on forming a working group to allow local people to work with the council and turn the consultation recommendations into real improvements for the mining town.

The local authority is holding two workshop sessions on Tuesday, May 20 from 5.30pm-8.30pm and Saturday, May 24 from 10am-1pm at Lochgelly Centre to try to give as many people as possible the chance to come along.

At the workshop, residents will have the chance to become part of a working group to lead the development of a Community Action Plan, and also and, discuss what being part of the group will involve – roles, responsibilities, time commitment and next steps.

Councillor Alex Campbell, Cowdenbeath area committee convenor, said: "The consultation showed that people in Lochgelly are passionate about making a difference.

“But to turn these ideas into action, we need a committed working group to help drive change. These workshops are an important next step, and I’d encourage anyone who wants to get involved in shaping Lochgelly’s future to come along."

If you’re interested in being part of the working group, visit Lochgelly Centre to complete a paper form. The deadline to register is May 11