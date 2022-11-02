David Cunningham donned his robes as he was presented with his Bachelor of Law degree at the Autumn graduation ceremony at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall last week.

And he is already studying towards his next Open University qualification - a Bachelor of Arts Open degree, specialising in criminology, counselling and forensic psychology.

He said: “I attended Dundee University in the 1960s, but with a family as a mature student it proved too much.

Oldest and youngest graduates David Cunningham and Kathryn O'Donnell.

“Although I passed a few subjects I failed to graduate, which bothered me; so, when my wife was admitted to a care home, I decided to have another go. It has become a way of life!”

Whilst David was the ceremony’s oldest graduate, the youngest was 19 year old Kathryn O’Donnell from Glasgow. This is something the Open University says highlights the diverse age range and demographic of Open University students.

Susan Stewart, director of the Open University in Scotland, said: “The Open University was founded on the principle that higher education should be open to everyone, regardless of age, income, geography and background.

“Both Kathryn and David, in different ways, found the Open University could help them overcome adversities and achieve their study dreams.

“Huge congratulations to them – we’re delighted to celebrate their graduation, as our oldest and youngest graduates.”

The Open University currently has around 20,000 students in Scotland and claims to have taught more than 2.2 million students worldwide.

It owes much to pioneering Fifer, Jenni Lee.

The miner’s daughter from Lochgelly was Minister for Arts when Harold Wilson, Prime Ministe, asked her to turn his idea for a “university of the air” into a reality.

She christened it The Open University.

Jennie gained her own law degree, a Master of Arts and a teaching diploma, from Edinburgh University at a time when few women went on to further education.